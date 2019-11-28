Max Montana: Scores season-high 14 points
Montana finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds in 11 minutes Wednesday against the Red Claws.
Montana was able to get some additional opportunities with the Red Claws up big early. He's struggled to carve out a role on the Swarms' bench so far and is seeing the floor for just 6.5 minutes per game on the year. There's an avenue for Montana to see an increased role, though it would require the 23-year-old to string together several strong shooting performances in limited run.
