Max Montana: Unable to give much Friday
Montana amassed four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes during Friday's loss to Fort Wayne.
While the two blocks were nice, Montana was unable to get anything going on offense. On the season, the San Diego State alum's struggled to find a consistent role for Greensboro, in part due to his shooting woes. Monta's making just 34.0 percent of his shots from the field, 24.2 percent of his threes and a hideous 33.3 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe on the year.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.