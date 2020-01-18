Max Montana: Unable to give much Friday

Montana amassed four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes during Friday's loss to Fort Wayne.

While the two blocks were nice, Montana was unable to get anything going on offense. On the season, the San Diego State alum's struggled to find a consistent role for Greensboro, in part due to his shooting woes. Monta's making just 34.0 percent of his shots from the field, 24.2 percent of his threes and a hideous 33.3 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe on the year.