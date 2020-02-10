Play

Max Montana: Waived by Greensboro

Montana was waived by the Swarm last Thursday, according to the G League transactions page.

Montana will look elsewhere for another professional contract after the Swarm cut ties with the 24-year-old. He struggled in his time in Greensboro, averaging 3.7 points in 11 minutes per game while shooting just 33.8 percent from the field and 20.5 percent from distance.

