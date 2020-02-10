Max Montana: Waived by Greensboro
Montana was waived by the Swarm last Thursday, according to the G League transactions page.
Montana will look elsewhere for another professional contract after the Swarm cut ties with the 24-year-old. He struggled in his time in Greensboro, averaging 3.7 points in 11 minutes per game while shooting just 33.8 percent from the field and 20.5 percent from distance.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.