Lewis was drafted by the Lakers with the No. 40 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lewis averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31 games at Pepperdine last season as a Sophomore while shooting 46/78/35. He's a three-level scorer with enough length to be a bothersome defender and is a high-upside selection for the Lakers.