Kiir was selected 15th overall in the first round by the Westchester Knicks in the 2022 NBA G League Draft on Saturday.

Kiir played three seasons of college basketball at LSU, South Florida and New Mexico State before playing for Cobra Sport of the Basketball Africa League in 2021-22. Kiir averaged 18.8 points and a league-leading 11.2 rebounds across five games for Cobra Sport.