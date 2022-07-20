Wright recently played for the Suns' 2022 NBA Summer League team, averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 23.9 minutes per game over five appearances.

Though Wright finished the 2021-22 campaign playing on one of the Timberwolves' two two-way contracts, he was able to join the Suns for the summer league after Minnesota declined to extend him a qualifying offer in late June. Wright made just five garbage-time appearances at the NBA level as a rookie last season and shot just 38.9 percent in summer-league play, so he could struggle to earn anything more than a training-camp invite in free agency this offseason.