Trimble recorded 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block during Tuesday's win over Memphis.

Coming off a triple-double performance, the former Maryland star played an excellent all-around game Tuesday aside from struggling from three-point range once again. Trimble is only shooting 32.7 percent from behind the arc but his 17.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game average is a good indicator that he can put up good numbers in any statistical category.