Melo Trimble: Waived by Timberwolves
Trimble was waived by the Thunder on Saturday.
Trimble signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Timberwolves for training camp, but was limited to just one preseason appearance, so he didn't have much of a chance to impress the coaching staff in live action. An undrafted free agent out of Maryland, Trimble will likely have to start out the season in the G-League, but could eventually earn a promotion if he continues to develop his game.
