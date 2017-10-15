Trimble was waived by the Thunder on Saturday.

Trimble signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Timberwolves for training camp, but was limited to just one preseason appearance, so he didn't have much of a chance to impress the coaching staff in live action. An undrafted free agent out of Maryland, Trimble will likely have to start out the season in the G-League, but could eventually earn a promotion if he continues to develop his game.