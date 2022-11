Frazier (illness) compiled 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals over21 minutes Friday versus Westchester.

Frazier also finished the night with a game-best plus-18 rating, helping 905 to a 110-109 victory and a 3-1 record on the year. It's certainly his best showing of the campaign, and Frazier is now averaging 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals through three contests.