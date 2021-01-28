The Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue announced Thursday that Frazier will be a member of its roster for the four-week 2020-21 G League season in Orlando, which begins Feb. 10, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Frazier attended training camp with the Thunder, but he was waived a few days after signing his contract. Oklahoma City was still able to retain his G League rights, so he'll now get the opportunity to showcase his skills in Orlando with the hope of earning a contract from an NBA team later this season. Frazier was a member of the Magic during the 2019-20 campaign, appearing in 19 games and averaging 2.1 points in 6.5 minutes.