Frazier tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a steal and a block in 16 minutes Saturday versus the Skyhawks.

Frazier has reached double digits in half of the team's 10 contests thus far, showing how inconsistent he can be on the offensive end. He does, however, consistently present himself in the passing lanes, averaging 1.3 thefts per game.