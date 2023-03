Frazier posted 27 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT< 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 46 minutes during Saturday's 114-105 loss to the Go-Go.

Frazier's team-high 27 points and 11 rebounds helped him post his seventh double-double of the season in Saturday's loss. He averaged 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.2 minutes across 26 games in 2022-23 for Westchester.