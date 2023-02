Frazier tallied 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 122-119 loss to the Mad Ants.

Frazier's 14 rebounds were a team-high despite coming off the bench Friday. He is averaging 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.6 minutes across 16 games this season.