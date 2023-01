Frazier posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 125-93 win over the Swarm.

Frazier recorded a game-high 13 rebounds off the bench in Tuesday's blowout victory. He also played more minutes than all of Westchester's starters besides Quinton Rose.