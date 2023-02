Frazier (illness) recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 126-112 loss to the Skyhawks.

Frazier missed out on a double-double by two rebounds after missing the previous game with an illness. While he struggled from behind the arc, he shot 6-of-8 from two-point range Monday.