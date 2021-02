Frazier had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and one assist during Friday's loss to the Ignite.

Frazier played well off the bench in this one, as he filled the stat-sheet in many categories while leading the team in takeaways. Frazier played in 19 games last season for the Magic and will continue to try to build his game in the G League.