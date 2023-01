Frazier tallied 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 109-99 loss to the Gold.

Frazier's inefficiency caused him to post a game-low minus-13 point differential. However, he was able to post a team-high three steals.