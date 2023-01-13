Leonard (shoulder) is scheduled to work out for the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Leonard hasn't played an NBA game since January 2021 after undergoing left shoulder surgery in February of that year, and a subsequent ankle injury that also required surgery further extended his rehab timeline, according to Charania. In March 2021, Leonard was also suspended by the Heat after he used an anti-semitic slur in a Twitch stream, which may have also played a part in his prolonged hiatus from professional basketball after he traded to the Thunder later that month and then immediately waived. Charania notes that Leonard has since received full medical clearance and is in good standing with the NBA after apologizing for using the slur and meeting with leaders in the Jewish community, so the 30-year-old looks as though he'll attempt to reboot his career. The Lakers are in the market for a big man who can stretch the floor, and the seven-foot Leonard -- a career 39 percent shooter from downtown -- may fit the bill for what they're looking for.