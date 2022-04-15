Kabengele posted 29 points (11-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and six blocks across 31 minutes in Thursday's 131-114 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Kabengele led his team in points and was a defensive monster with his blocks as RGV won its fourth G League Championship on Thursday. He averaged 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and one block per game this season. He also shot 59.6 percent from the field and 44 percent from deep, which is much-improved from his previous G League campaign with Agua Caliente in 2019-20.