Kabengele put up 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and eight blocks across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 145-128 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 1 of the G League Finals.

Kabengele led his team in rebounds and almost had double digit blocks against the Blue Coats on Tuesday. He struggled a bit from deep in the game, but he's making 44 percent of his three-pointers on the season.