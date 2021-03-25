Kabengele is expected to be released by Sacramento, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Kabengele was acquired by the Kings from the Clippers on Monday for a future second-round pick, but he's now expected to become a free agent. The 23-year-old had averaged 1.2 points per game in 23 appearances for the Clippers this season.
