Micah Seaborn: Headed to Grand Rapids

Seaborn was taken as the 19th overall selection by the Grand Rapids Drive.

After three seasons at Monmouth, where the shooting guard averaged 13.5 points per game, Seaborn hopes to prove his solid outside shooting will translate well at the NBA G League level. Seaborn made 2.5 treys per game, shooting 44% from behind the arc, during his junior season at Monmouth.

