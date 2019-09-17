Michael Beasley: Could return to China
Beasley is drawing interest from Shanxi of the Chinese Basketball Association, Sportando reports.
Beasley was let go by the Pistons last week after they brought in Joe Johnson, and it looks as though he could head back to China, where he's already played for three other CBA teams in the past. Most recently, Beasley suited up for Guangdong last season after beginning the year with the Lakers.
