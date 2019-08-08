Michael Beasley: Issued five-game suspension
Beasley was handed a five-game suspension by the NBA for violating the league's anti-drug policy, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
A free agent, Beasley will have a delayed debut if he signs with a team. He appeared in 26 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 10.7 minutes.
