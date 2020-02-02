Michael Bethea Jr.: Drops 14 points in win
Bethea posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes in Saturday's G League win over Wisconsin.
Bethea came off the bench and didn't play a ton, but he was quite efficient. He likely doesn't have a starting role with the team in his future, barring injury, but he's still knocking down 47.1 percent of field goals and 45.6 percent of three-pointers this year.
