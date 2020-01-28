Michael Bethea Jr.: Generates 22 points
Bethea posted 22 points (7-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Westchester.
Bethea started and was comfortably immediately from three-point land, as he was the only player on the team to attempt more than eight three-point shots. The 25-year-old will look to hang onto this role with more performances like this.
