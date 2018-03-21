Michael Bethea Jr.: Non-factor all season

Bethea provided five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 19 minutes of action during Tuesday's 101-96 win over Raptors 905.

Bethea has been a relatively quiet contributor for Reno all season long and Tuesday was no different. The Chico State product is averaging just 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds through 28 games played.