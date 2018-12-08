Michael Bethea Jr.: Plays 40 minutes
Bethea Jr. finished the loss Friday to Lakeland with 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one assist.
Bethea Jr. played a whopping 40 minutes Friday, thanks in large part to injuries to Jon Horford, Jovan Mooring and Kenneth Smith. Through 13 games, Bethea Jr. is averaging 25.0 minutes, 11.0 points. 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals this season.
