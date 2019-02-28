Michael Bethea Jr.: Posts surprising 19 points
Bethea posted 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in the 109-99 win over Santa Cruz on Wednesday.
The guard far exceeded his season averages (11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds) in large part because Kalin Lucas (foot) and Zach Lofton (undisclosed) were unable to play. Bethea will likely see less minutes after the duo return, but it's unclear when that might happen.
