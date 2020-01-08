Play

Michael Bethea Jr.: Signs with Raptors 905

Bethea signed a contract with the Raptors 905 on Monday.

Bethea hasn't seen game action in the G League this season but will now have a chance with the Raptors 905. The 24-year-old spent last season in Grand Rapids and averaged 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 22.7 minutes over 46 games.

