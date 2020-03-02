Michael Bethea Jr.: Tough shooting performance

Bethea posted four points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 16 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Long Island.

Bethea, who started at shooting guard, struggled immensely as a shooter in this contest, and two guards -- Matt Morgan and Duane Notice -- came off the bench and played more than him. This has been a trend for the 25-year-old Bethea this season, as he's knocked down 37 percent of field goals and 36 percent of three-pointers thus far.