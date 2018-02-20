Michael Bryson: Finishes second in G-League Slam Dunk Contest
Bryson finished second in the G-League Slam Dunk Contest, losing to DeQuan Jones 74-86 in the final round, Michael Sebring of the News-Sentinel reports.
While Bryson was able to put together a strong first round performance and advance to the finals, he was able to muster just 74 out of a possible 100 points in the final round. Bryson will look to build on his first-half numbers, where averaged 7.8 points over 23.6 minutes this season.
