Michael Bryson: Has not played since being re-acquired
Bryson has not played since being re-acquired by the team in early February.
It's unclear if Bryson is still limited by the ankle injury that eventually resulted in his release, or if the Blue Coats simply have not found a time for him to play. Bryson was the runner-up in the 2018 NBA G League Slam Dunk Contest, and was expected to be a part of the team's 2018-19 starting rotation before picking up an injury in his first game of the year.
