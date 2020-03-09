Michael Bryson: Minimal output Sunday
Bryson had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over five minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Bryson has appeared in just three games since Feb. 13, and he had minimal production during those games, scoring just four total points with three rebounds and two assists. The 25-year-old is averaging 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season as he struggles to find a prominent role in the G League.
