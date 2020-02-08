Michael Bryson: Productive night off bench

Bryson had 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes in Friday's G League win against College Park.

Bryson's 25 minutes on the court Friday marked his second-highest total of the season, but he also fouled out despite his relatively limited role. The 25-year-old is now averaging 6.2 PPG and 2.4 RPG.