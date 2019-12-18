Michael Bryson: Records six points in win
Bryson posted six points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 12 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Greensboro.
Bryson has played a limited role in the G League this season, but Tuesday's blowout win allowed him to log 12 minutes. The 25-year-old has averaged just 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per game this season.
