Michael Bryson: Remains out Saturday
Bryson (ankle) didn't play in Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Bryson has played in just one game for the Blue Coats this season, and he's been sidelined by an ankle injury of late. His next chance to take the court is slated for Tuesday against Canton.
