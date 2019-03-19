Michael Bryson: Returns to action Saturday
Bryson played 10 minutes in the Saturday loss to Raptors 905. He posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and a blocked shot during that stretch.
It was Bryson's first action since being re-acquired by the Blue Coats in early February. In three games this season, Bryson is averaging 3.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists.
