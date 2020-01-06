Michael Bryson: Scores 14 in win

Bryson had 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 26 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Long Island.

Bryson had a double-digit point total for the first time this season as he played in a season-high 26 minutes Saturday. The 25-year-old's role has been inconsistent this season, and he is averaging just 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.