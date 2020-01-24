Michael Bryson: Scores 15 in limited action
Bryson had 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Memphis.
Bryson's past three games have produced mixed results as he managed to top 15 points in two of the three games but scored just five points Monday. The 25-year-old has been an inconsistent performer for the Blue Coats this year, averaging 5.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.
