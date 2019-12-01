Play

Michael Bryson: Unproductive in win

Bryson finished with three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one block over 20 minutes in Friday's win against Westchester.

The 25-year-old has only appeared in three of the Blue Coats' eight games this year, and his stat lines have been lackluster. Bryson is averaging 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Our Latest Stories