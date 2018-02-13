Michael Bryson: Will participate in G League Slam Dunk Contest

Bryson will compete against four other high-flying G League stars in the G League Slam Dunk Contest that will take place during the International Challenge, scheduled for Feb. 18, per the G League.

Bryson, who's averaging 7.8 points per game, will initially compete in the preliminary round which will be conducted before tip-off of the International Challenge. The championship round will then take place at halftime. The 23 year old UC Santa Barbara product has started 20 of 33 games for the Iowa Wolves.