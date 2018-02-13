Michael Bryson: Will participate in G League Slam Dunk Contest
Bryson will compete against four other high-flying G League stars in the G League Slam Dunk Contest that will take place during the International Challenge, scheduled for Feb. 18, per the G League.
Bryson, who's averaging 7.8 points per game, will initially compete in the preliminary round which will be conducted before tip-off of the International Challenge. The championship round will then take place at halftime. The 23 year old UC Santa Barbara product has started 20 of 33 games for the Iowa Wolves.
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...