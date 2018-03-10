Michael Carrera: Out with concussion

Carrera missed Friday's 118-97 win over Texas due to a concussion.

It's not exactly clear when Carrera is expected back to action but it may be possible that he needs some time to recover from his concussion. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Blue this season.

