Michael Carter-Williams: Expected to sign with Magic
Carter-Williams is expected to ink a 10-day deal with the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
In looking to improve point guard depth for a playoff run, the Magic will bring in Carter-Williams, who played 16 games this year while a member of the Rockets before being cut in early January. He saw just 9.1 minutes per game while in Houston, averaging 4.3 points and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.0 percent from the field. It's possible he latches on with Orlando for the remainder of the year if he can play a solid backup role. Either way, there's little reason to pick him up in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Will be cut following acquisition•
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Shipped to Chicago•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Available Saturday•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.