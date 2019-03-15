Carter-Williams is expected to ink a 10-day deal with the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

In looking to improve point guard depth for a playoff run, the Magic will bring in Carter-Williams, who played 16 games this year while a member of the Rockets before being cut in early January. He saw just 9.1 minutes per game while in Houston, averaging 4.3 points and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.0 percent from the field. It's possible he latches on with Orlando for the remainder of the year if he can play a solid backup role. Either way, there's little reason to pick him up in fantasy leagues.