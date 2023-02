Devoe finished with 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 123-114 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Devoe did a solid job holding down the middle for Ontario, finishing with a block while also showcasing his offensive ability, scoring in the double-digits on an efficient clip. Expect him to continue to play at a solid level as one of the primary big men for Ontario.