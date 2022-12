Devoe finished with 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Besides being one of the leading scorers on a very efficient clip, Devoe showcased his defensive ability finishing with three steals. However, he did have trouble with ball security leading the team in turnovers with four.