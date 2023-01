Devoe finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 126-107 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Devoe did a little bit of everything offensively for Ontario, showcasing his scoring, rebounding and playmaking ability. His efficient contribution played a key role in helping Ontario secure the victory. Expect him to continue to fulfill his role as an efficient scorer and rebounder.