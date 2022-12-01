Devoe finished with 23 points (10-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four steals and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-101 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Prior to this game, Devoe was a limited contributor for Ontario, averaging only 3.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per night. However, when he got the opportunity to showcase his skills, he stepped up to the plate, finishing as the second leading scorer while also being active in the passing lanes finishing with a team-high four steals.