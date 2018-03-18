Michael Dunigan: 14 in loss
Dunigan tallied 14 points (7-11 FG). eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Saturday's 109-103 loss at Canton.
The 28-year-old had his best game since dropping 12 points back on Feb. 10 and was able to record a mark in every statistical category. Dunigan has been quiet all season long though, as he is averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Herd this season.
