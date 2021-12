Foster totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 95-92 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Foster had another solid all-around performance Monday, finishing second on the team in points and third on the team in rebounds. Through nine games with the Ignite, the 18-year-old is averaging 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks across 30.3 minutes.